Gujarat: ST validity certificates not needed for admissions, polls

The Gujarat government has exempted members of the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community from availing Validity Certificates for their ST certificate to contest upcoming gram panchayat elections and to get admission in educational institutes after Class 10 under ST quota till further orders.

An order in this regard was issued by the the state government Monday which was made public through a release, on Tuesday.

“The State Election Commission has, on November 22, issued a press note regarding holding Gram Panchayat elections. In more than 10,879 Gram Panchayats, Scheduled Tribe community members will participate in elections in big number. It is required that tribal certificates of all those candidates are assessed and issued Validity Certificate by the Scrutiny Committee. Such circumstances have arose that in short period this task cannot be completed timely,” the release stated. It added that owing to these reasons and as a “noble intention” so that candidates of tribal communities do not face hardships, the rule of producing validity certificate has been suspended till further order.

Under the provisions of The Gujarat Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (Regulation of Issuance and Verification of Caste Certificates) Act, 2018, Gujarat government has framed rules for the regulation of issuance and verification of certificates in 2020.

As per The Gujarat Scheduled Tribes (Regulation of Issuance and Verification of Certificates) Rules, 2020, a person holding an ST certificate is required to get it verified by a Scrutiny Committee appointed by the state government while applying for admission in educational institutes, for government job, or filing nomination for election under the ST quota.

Tribal Development Minister Naresh Patel, said that the gram panchayat elections are likely to see around 1 lakh tribal community members as contestants.

“Which Scrutiny Committee will be able to provide Validity Certificates to all these candidates (in time)? So, temporarily, people will get (tribal) certificate and they will be able to fight the elections (without Validity Certificate),” said Patel.