Speaker adjourns House during Question Hour due to ruckus

State Assembly Speaker, Nimaben Acharya, on Thursday, adjourned proceedings of the House during Question Hour after the Opposition created a ruckus and demanded Minister of State (MoS) for Home Harsh Sanghavi’s resignation over the issue of huge recovery of intoxicants worth crores in the state in the last two years.

The development happened when discussion on a starred question raised by Congress MLA from Talala constituency Bhaga Barad was on. Barad had sought details of intoxicants recovered in Gir Somnath and Rajkot districts in the last two years and the persons arrested in those cases.

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Harsh Sanghavi while answering the question, said that the state police was quite active in implementing the prohibition policy.

In response to which Deputy leader of Congress Shailesh Parmar alleged that in the last two years liquor worth over Rs 215 crore has been seized in the state and asked how so much liquor was entering Gujarat.

He also raised the issue of recovery of huge consignment of drugs at Mundra port in Kutch last year.

At this juncture, Chief Whip of Congress C J Chavda followed by other Congress MLAs demanded Sanghavi’s resignation.

After prolonged ruckus, the Speaker adjourned the House for the rest of the Question Hour.