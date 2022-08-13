Son-in-law of Congress MLA booked after 6 dead in accident

August 13, 2022 3:04:32 am
A day after six persons were killed after an SUV rammed an autorickshaw and a motorcycle in Sojitra of Anand district, police on Friday booked SUV driver Ketan Padhiyar, son-in-law of sitting Congress MLA Punam Parmar, for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
Police said that Padhiya will be formally arrested after he is discharged from a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries. The accident took place on the state highway connecting Anand town with Tarapur Thursday. The driver, three passengers of the autorickshaw and two persons riding the motorcycle died, while Padhiyar suffered injuries.
Following allegations that Padhiyar was in an inebriated state, police collected his blood sa-mples and are awaiting the report.
Khambat taluka SDPO Abhishek Gupta said, “There was a nameplate of MLA Gujarat in the car but we are yet to question him as his formal arrest is pending. He has suffered injuries and when he recovers, we will conduct a Covid-19 test and arrest him as per the procedure.” Padhiyar has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and for rash and negligent driving, Gupta said adding, “We are awaiting the blood test reports to confirm if he was under the influence of alcohol.”
The victims were cremated in Sojitra and Boriyavi villages in the district Friday, as Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee President Jagdish Thakor offered condolences to the aggrieved families.
At a media interaction in Gandhinagar, Thakor said, “We offer our deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones. Our MLA (Parmar) has said that the incident is unfortunate and that the family will cooperate in the investigation… He has accepted that his son-in-law was driving the car…”
