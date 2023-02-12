scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Solanki won 149 seats by dividing people: Paatil

An official release from the party said Paatil was addressing a gathering that included party workers and elected representatives of the BJP. Paatil also called upon the party workers to win all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat for the third consecutive time.

Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil, CR Paatil, Gujarat Congress, Madhavsinh Solanki, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Indian Express, Current affairsGujarat BJP chief CR Paatil

Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil on Sunday said that in 1985, the Congress won 149 seats in the state under the leadership of former chief minister Madhavsinh Solanki by dividing people and spreading casteism, while the BJP created history in 2022 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by winning 156 seats through the mantra Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas (development of all with their support).

Speaking at a function in Bilimora of Navsari district, Paatil said, “…in 1985, Madhavsinh Solanki had, through KHAM (Kshatriya, Harijan, Adivasi, Muslim) theory, won 149 seats by dividing people… whereas in 2022, BJP has registered biggest victory in history, winning 156 seats under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, working on the mantra of Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas.”

The function was attended by state Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai, BJP organising secretary Ratnakar, general secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela, and MLAs Naresh Patel, RC Patel, Rakesh Desai and Piyush Patel, the release said.

