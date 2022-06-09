Sitharaman to inaugurate CPSEs exhibition in Gandhingar

scorecardresearch
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will also be present at the exhibition titled “Nation Building and CPSEs” where participating CPSEs will put up stalls showcasing their contribution to the development of the country.

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar |
June 9, 2022 5:16:20 am
Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman file RS nomination, Nirmala Sitharaman karnataka, Karmataka news, Indian expressUnion Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate an exhibition by 75 Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) at the Mahatma Mandir in Gujarat on Thursday. She will also address a gathering and participate in a high tea with heads of CPSEs.

“The CEOs and heads of all the 75 CPSEs will be present at the event,” said Sanjay Jain, joint secretary, Department of Public Enterprises, Union Ministry of Finance, while addressing media persons at Circuit House in Gandhinagar.

Select CPSEs such as the NTPC and BEL will inaugurate activity relating to conversion of their townships — at Solapur and Bengaluru respectively — as mini smart cities. This has been done on parameters identified by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. These townships will be part of 27 townships belonging to 15 CPSEs that are being converted into mini smart cities, the official said.

