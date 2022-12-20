scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Shankar Chaudhary appointed Gujarat Assembly Speaker; Jetha Ahir is Deputy Speaker

A proposal moved by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to appoint Chaudhary as the Speaker of the House was passed without opposition from any parties.

Shankar Chaudhary was appointed the speaker of the 15th Gujarat Assembly. (File Photo)

Shankar Chaudhary, the senior BJP legislator from the Tharad constituency of Banaskantha district in Gujarat, was appointed as the Speaker of the 15th Gujarat Assembly unanimously on Tuesday. Jetha Ahir (Bharwad), the BJP MLA from the Sehra constituency, was appointed Deputy Speaker of the House unopposed.

A proposal moved by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to appoint Chaudhary as the Speaker of the House was passed without opposition from any parties.

The CM’s proposal was backed by senior minister Rushikesh Patel. During the voice vote to pass the proposal, Congress legislator Shailesh Parmar said to pass the proposal unanimously.

Meanwhile, the proposal to appoint Ahir as the Deputy Speaker was moved by senior minister Kanu Desai and supported by Rushikesh Patel. The proposal was passed unopposed after it was put to a voice vote.

The House is meeting for the first time after the BJP registered a landslide victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections by winning 156 of the 182 seats. The Congress could win 17 seats and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won five seats. Three independents have also been elected to the Assembly.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 12:37:21 pm
