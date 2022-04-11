Shah: Need changes in law to liquidate non-functional co-ops

Pointing out that five per cent of milk co-operative societies in Gujarat and 56 per cent of those in Uttar Pradesh were dysfunctional, Union Minister for Co-operatives Amit Shah on Sunday said that legal changes should be brought about to liquidate non-operational cooperatives and form new ones in its place.

Speaking at an event to mark the golden jubilee celebrations of Anand-based National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India Limited (NCDFI), Shah said, “I want to ask NCDFI to map all the possibilities (for milk production) and find out hurdles in each state. We have to do this, keeping the state governments together. If a milk co-operative turns bankrupt, then a second one cannot be formed… We have to change the law to allow new co-operatives to be formed where existing ones become dysfunctional. The old can be liquidated as per the principles of bankruptcy.”

The event was held at National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) where Union Minister of State for Co-operation BL Verma, NDDB chairman Meenesh Shah, RBI director Satish Marathe were present.

Asking NCDFI to draw a plan for targeting higher exports of milk and milk products, Shah said, “If milk production increases, then we have to sell it across the world at competitive prices. At present, we have banned milk imports and so one can easi37ly increase milk prices. But when we enter the global markets, there will be competition and will have to bring down the production costs.”

Satish Marathe, Director of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said, “We have to take concrete steps to reduce input costs of dairy sector. If this happens, milk can be made available at affordable prices. I will also suggest the minister to include dairy products in commodities provided under National Food Security.”

Adopt professionalism

Asking the co-operative sector to adopt professionalism, Shah said that for sustainability in the present competitive world, the co-operative movement of India has to bring changes as per the requirement of the time.

Addressing a gathering in Gandhinagar after inaugurating a new headquarter of Gujarat State Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited (GUJCOMASOL), Shah said, “We do not damage the spirit behind co-operatives, but who is stopping us from utilising the strength of professional youths of our country in the co-operative movement?”

After inaugurating the building named after the late Tribhovanbhai Patel who is considered to be the father figure of the co-operative movement in Gujarat, Shah said, “I saw the building from inside. One cannot make out if it is a building of a co-operative or of a corporation.”

“In the coming days, if we want to sustain the co-operative movement in a competitive world, then we will have to make a number of changes as per the requirement of the time,” Shah said.

He then mentioned some of these like computerisation, recruitment of professionals in the cooperative sector and giving them due freedom in their work.

The Cooperation minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created the Cooperation Ministry to strengthen the cooperatives across the country.

Digitising PACS

Shah said that by end of December, his ministry will begin pilot project for digitising Primary Agricultural Co-operative Societies (PACS) in the country. “In order to digitise all 65,000 PACS at a cost of Rs 350 crore, the software used for PACs will be used for district banks, state co-operative banks and NABARD. Entire system will be online and will become transparent,” he said.

Ram Navami

Calling on the youths to study the life of Lord Ram, Shah said, “I am not making this suggestion due to religious reasons… Ramayan has good governance, management, defence and economy.”

