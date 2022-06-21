Several MLAs were unhappy, BJP will need 35 MLAs to form govt: Minister Bhagwat Karad

Union Minister of State for Finance and Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra, Bhagwat Karad, told reporters in Gandhinagar Tuesday that several MLAs in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government “were unhappy”, and that the BJP would need 35 MLAs if it wanted to form the government.

As he spoke, some 30 MLAs of the Shiv Sena under the leadership of minister Eknath Shinde were in a Surat hotel, revolting against the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra. He was addressing the media at the BJP headquarter here after participating in a state event on International Day of Yoga.

When asked about the political developments in Maharashtra and whether the BJP will be able to form government there, Karad said, “I do not know if there are 30 MLAs, 35 MLAs or 20. But one thing is that we need 35 MLAs (to form the government) or anybody who wants to form government will require two-third majority.”

Claiming that it was “understood” after the Maharashtra Legislative Council results on Monday that “many MLAs are discontent”, Karad said, “Many MLAs are unhappy with Maha Vikas Aghadi. And therefore, whether it is elections of legislative council or Rajya Sabha, they have cross-voted in favour of BJP.”

“I come from Maharashtra. There are public works that have not been done in the past two-and-a-half-years… I think things are being messed up with some discontent MLAs since politics was on with three different kind of ideologies of Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena. Immediately I cannot say much about ( BJP forming) government,” Karad added.

Reacting to an allegation purportedly levelled by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut that Gujarat police had abducted their MLAs, Karad said, “Why would Gujarat police go there (in Maharashtra)? There is no question of Gujarat police going there. What Sanjay Raut says should not be trusted.”

Given that the Sena MLAs chose Surat as sanctuary, speculations were rife that Gujarat BJP Chief CR Paatil might have had a role to play. However, Paatil denied it saying he had not been to Surat “at all since Monday”. According to Paatil, he had gone to Bhavnagar on Monday and later returned to his residence in Gandhinagar.

Paatil was scheduled to participate in Yoga Day celebration organised by Gandhinagar city BJP unit in Raisan Tuesday. However, as per a party release issued on Monday, Paatil’s plan changed since he had to attend a programme in Surat.

On Tuesday, Paatil held a meeting with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at his official residence in Gandhinagar.

A BJP leader from Gujarat told The Indian Express that the “operation” was a secret even for BJP leaders. “The BJP is lending support to leaders who have aspirations. It is a beneficial proposal for the party to regain power in Maharashtra just in time to prepare for 2024… The party is now envisioning itself close to 20 years from now. All this is ground work to strengthen the party across the country.”

— Inputs from ENS, Vadodara