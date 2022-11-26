Seizures worth Rs 282 cr made in Gujarat so far: Election Commission

Ever since the Model Code of Conduct was enforced in Gujarat for the Assembly elections, so far Rs 282 crore of seizures have been made, the Election Commission said Friday.

Of the total seizures so far, Rs 167 crore are Chinese toys, pan masala and other items seized mostly from the ports in the state.

Cash seizures stand at Rs 26.37 crore and Rs 14.56 crore worth of gold and silver has also been caught. Apart from this, Rs 12.45 crore worth of liquor has also been seized. In the run up to the election, authorities have also seized 938 kg of drugs worth Rs 61.63 crore. The EC has so far received 2,423 complaints related to violation of MCC. Of these, 2389 has been disposed of.