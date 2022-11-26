scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Seizures worth Rs 282 cr made in Gujarat so far: Election Commission

Of the total seizures so far, Rs 167 crore are Chinese toys, pan masala and other items seized mostly from the ports in the state.

Cash seizures stand at Rs 26.37 crore and Rs 14.56 crore worth of gold and silver has also been caught. (PTI File)

Ever since the Model Code of Conduct was enforced in Gujarat for the Assembly elections, so far Rs 282 crore of seizures have been made, the Election Commission said Friday.

Of the total seizures so far, Rs 167 crore are Chinese toys, pan masala and other items seized mostly from the ports in the state.

Cash seizures stand at Rs 26.37 crore and Rs 14.56 crore worth of gold and silver has also been caught. Apart from this, Rs 12.45 crore worth of liquor has also been seized. In the run up to the election, authorities have also seized 938 kg of drugs worth Rs 61.63 crore. The EC has so far received 2,423 complaints related to violation of MCC. Of these, 2389 has been disposed of.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...Premium
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surgesPremium
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surges
Ex-ISI boss, ‘mullah general’ Asim Munir is Pakistan Army chi...Premium
Ex-ISI boss, ‘mullah general’ Asim Munir is Pakistan Army chi...
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood waterPremium
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood water

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-11-2022 at 02:48:09 am
Next Story

Girls riding boat across Sutlej to reach school in punjab: Govt committee recommends setting up of pontoon bridge, shifting students to hostel

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close