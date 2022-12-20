scorecardresearch
Schools with one teacher, X-ray machine from 1986: Vasava lists Dediapada woes

Talking about water for irrigation, Vasava said that families from his constituency have been rehabilitated under the Sardar Sarovar Project, Kadana dam and Ukai dam projects.

The AAP MLA who was given three minutes to speak by Speaker Shankar Chaudhary also hit out against the government on the issue of drinking water. (Representational/File)
Taps without water, schools with just one functional teacher and an X-ray machine that dates back to 1986 are few of the examples that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Chaitar Vasava gave while describing the lack of facilities in his tribal constituency of Dediapada during his maiden speech in the Gujarat Assembly, Tuesday.

“It is difficult to swallow BJP’s slogan of Sau no Saath, Sau no Vikas. There are 305 villages in my constituency of Dediapada where 3.5 lakh people reside. Despite this, the government has not given a single modern machine other than an X-ray machine that dates back to 1986. When someone falls sick or for child births, one has to travel to Ankleshwar or Jhagadia or Bharuch or Vadodara,” said Vasava who was the lone voice from the Opposition benches who spoke on the vote of thanks to the Governor for his address to the assembly.

Vasava who spoke after Congress MLAs walked out from the Gujarat Assembly said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign from our area. But there are 29 primary schools in my area where there is only a single teacher. Many schools are in dilapidated condition.”

The AAP MLA who was given three minutes to speak by Speaker Shankar Chaudhary also hit out against the government on the issue of drinking water. “Under the Nal se Jal scheme, works worth Rs 400 crore were carried out under which taps have been fitted in all the villages. But to this day, not a single drop of water has come out of these taps.”

Talking about water for irrigation, Vasava said that families from his constituency have been rehabilitated under the Sardar Sarovar Project, Kadana dam and Ukai dam projects. “Most of the squabbles among women happen in our area over drinking water. When the state government takes credit for the Narmada dam, then I want to tell the government that there is Matasar and Kanaji village just two kilometres away from Narmada dam where people struggle to get drinking water,” he said.

About jobs, Vasava pointed out that Ankleshwar, Dahej and Bharuch were the nearest industrial clusters to Dediapada. “Every 6,000-7,000 unorganised workers gather at Bharuch chowkdi in search of work,” he said as the Speaker stopped him saying he exhausted his time to speak.

Independent MLA Dhavalsinh Zala from Bayad who spoke next praised the BJP government and its leaders for the work done in his constituency and demanded an Arts and Commerce college in his area. “Villagers will then not have go far to study or enroll themselves in private colleges,” Zala added.

