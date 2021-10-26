Saving anything is a service to nation, says Gujarat CM Patel

Saving anything — be it petrol, water, wood or electricity — is a service to the nation, said Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the launch of the Go Green scheme that subsidises the purchase of electric two-wheelers for workers of the construction and organised sectors.

Patel also highlighted the importance of using natural resources judiciously and emphasized the need to save them as much as one can. It was not reasonable that we waste natural resources that we get for free from nature.

“It is a matter of happiness that we move around carrying a bottle of water. But it is a matter of sadness that we do not think of saving water. If you save whatever you can think of, then it is a service to the nation. You save petrol, water, wood, electricity. Currently, we know what the situation of electricity is,” the CM said addressing a gathering at the Mahatma Mandir here.

The government has set aside a budget of Rs 3 crore for 1,000 labourers from the construction sector and Rs 5 crore for 2,000 labourers from organised sector for the Go Green scheme.

For construction labourers, the scheme will offer a subsidy of 50 per cent of the vehicle’s cost or Rs 30000, whichever is less. In the case of workers in the organised sector, the subsidy is up to 30 per cent of the vehicle’s cost or Rs 30000, whichever is less. It also offers a one-time subsidy on RTO registration tax and Road Tax.

CM Patel also launched a web portal – http://www.gogreenglwb.gujarat.gov.in – for the labourers to make online applications to avail the benefits under the scheme. “Go Green is an attempt to ensure that you move ahead while doing minimum damage to the environment,” he said.

According to a government release, labourers are increasingly using two-wheelers instead of public transport following the Covid-19 pandemic. It added that with rising prices of petrol, monthly expenses of the labourers have gone up. “With electric two-wheeler, labourers will feel convenient while saving time and money, and cutting the probability of corona infection,” it said. CM Patel said that it would save (people) from pollution as well as “(high) rates of petrol”.

The CM also handed over appointment letters to around 1,300 newly appointed supervisors and trainers in the Gujarat government’s Industrial Training Institutes at the event.

Patel said there has been a lot of criticism on the lack of employment in Gujarat. But, he added, it can only be understood if one compared the employment situation in Gujarat with that of the other states.

The CM also asked people to ensure the benefits of all government schemes they are eligible for reach their homes. By doing so, he added, people can limit many expenses.