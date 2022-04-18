Rs 500 crore allocated for cow welfare: Paatil

Addressing a ‘Virat Hindu Dharma Sammelan’ in Vapi of Valsad district Sunday, Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil said that the BJP government in Gujarat has made allocation of Rs 500 crore for welfare of gauvansh (cow progeny), as per an official BJP party release.

The release also quoted Paatil saying that the BJP government has also relaxed rules to levy residential tax instead of commercial tax on the residences and shops of Sant-Mahants (priests) at temple premises, which will result in a big tax relief for people associated with temples.

Paatil also said for the first time in the history of India, a Prime Minister – Narendra Modi – will be holding a meeting with Sant-Mahants at the PM’s residence.

The event was attended by state ministersKanu Desai and Jitu Chaudhary along with local BJP leaders from the region.