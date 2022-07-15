Rs 17-cr grant for cleanliness drive in flood-affected municipalities

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Thursday announced a total grant of Rs 17.10 crore for carrying out cleanliness drives in 156 municipalities facing waterlogging following flooding in the state.

An official release from the Chief Minister’s Office stated that the CM has granted Rs 20 lakh for each of the municipality of Class ‘A’. Similarly, Rs 15 lakh, Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh each have been granted for municipalities of ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’ classes respectively.

“This grant will be utilised immediately to provide facilities to 156 municipalities,” said the release. It will be used for sprinkling disinfectants, disposal of solid waste, to provide clean drinking water, and for disposal of rainwater.

“With allocation of this grant by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the work related to disposal of rainwater in municipalities after rain will gain pace,” the release said.