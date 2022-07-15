scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 14, 2022

Rs 17-cr grant for cleanliness drive in flood-affected municipalities

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Thursday announced a total grant of Rs 17.10 crore for carrying out cleanliness drives in 156 municipalities facing waterlogging following flooding in the state. An official release from the Chief Minister’s Office stated that the CM has granted Rs 20 lakh for each of the municipality of Class ‘A’.  Similarly, Rs […]

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar |
July 15, 2022 1:22:26 am
Bhupendra Patel, cleanliness drive, Gujarat cleanliness drive, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsBhupendra Patel. File

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Thursday announced a total grant of Rs 17.10 crore for carrying out cleanliness drives in 156 municipalities facing waterlogging following flooding in the state.

An official release from the Chief Minister’s Office stated that the CM has granted Rs 20 lakh for each of the municipality of Class ‘A’.  Similarly, Rs 15 lakh, Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh each have been granted for municipalities of ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’ classes respectively.

“This grant will be utilised immediately to provide facilities to 156 municipalities,” said the release. It will be used for sprinkling disinfectants, disposal of solid waste, to provide clean drinking water, and for disposal of rainwater.

“With allocation of this grant by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the work related to disposal of rainwater in municipalities after rain will gain pace,” the release said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Simply Put | Fasal Bima: who’s in, out & whyPremium
Simply Put | Fasal Bima: who’s in, out & why
UPSC Key-July 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Global Gender Gap Index 2022...Premium
UPSC Key-July 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Global Gender Gap Index 2022...
Three cases, two big arrests, setback for ACB chief and state govt, and o...Premium
Three cases, two big arrests, setback for ACB chief and state govt, and o...
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformationPremium
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformation

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Gandhinagar News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 14: Latest News
Advertisement