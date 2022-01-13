Rs 1,670-cr corridor to link SoU, Shabri Dham

The Gujarat government has decided to connect Shabri Dham in Dang with the Statue of Unity in Narmada and convert it into a 218-kilometre corridor at the cost of Rs 1,670 crore to connect the tourist circuit, senior minister Jitu Vaghani said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The minister said that the decision was taken in the weekly cabinet meeting of the state government, held under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday.

Quoting Vaghani, an official release from the state government said the corridor, connecting Saputara, Shabri Dham, Songadh, Ukai, Devmogra, Mathasar and Zarwani, will be developed by expanding the existing road between the tourist destinations and constructing new roads in the missing links. In another major decision taken to develop the state’s infrastructure, Vaghani said, the cabinet has decided to build a 135-km coastal highway connecting Saurashtra with Central Gujarat and South Gujarat at Rs 2,440 crore.

A new link will be built from Khambhat to Bhavnagar-Sauras-htra passing through Kamtalav and Ambali Patiya. This link, Vaghani said, will cut the distance between Saurashtra and Surat-Mumbai by 70 to 80 kilometres.

Vaghani added that many elected representatives of Saurashtra, Central Gujarat and South Gujarat had been demanding the coastal highway.

The official release also said that to reduce travel distance to Maharashtra from Bardoli-Mandvi, the state government has planned a new bridge on the Narmada river near Moti-Karol and Nareshwar at a cost of Rs 300 crore. It will, the release said, create a new corridor passing through Karjan, Nareshwar, Moti-Karol, Netrang and Mandvi.

Vaghani said that the state government has also decided to build a bridge on National Highway No. 8 near Vadodara-Surat at Rs 27 crore to ease traffic on the route. The government has also decided to buy 1,000 new buses for public transport.

This includes 500 super express buses for rural routes, 300 luxury buses, and 200 sleeper coach buses.

Referring to the recent incident of poisonous gas leakage from a chemical tanker in Surat, Vaghani said that the chief minister has issued strict instructions to officials concerned to ensure that such incidents do not happen again in the state.

Vaghani said that the CM has ordered an inquiry into the allegations of irregularities in the recruitment examination of engineers by Gujarat Energy Transmission Company (GETCO) to a committee headed by managing director of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL).

He added that the committee has already started its inquiry and strict action will be taken against those involved once they submit the report.