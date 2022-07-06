RRU to set up Drone Training Centre

The Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) has set up a ‘Remote Pilot Training Centre’ (RPTC) to teach drone flying to defence/security forces personnel as well as citizens at its campus in Lavad village of Gandhinagar.

On Tuesday, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between RRU and DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations, a drone service provider and training organisation, to set up a training centre at the university campus on a private partnership model.

“The entire range and scope of training at the centre will be augmented in the times to come. We aim to ultimately develop it into a centre of excellence for everything related to drones such as research and development, drone technology and tie-ups with start-ups, among others. I am sure that trainees learning from our centre will only add value to their resumes through this course. We have the necessary infrastructure, requisite expertise and the will power to make such a centre,” said Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, Director, School of Internal Security, Defence and Strategic Studies.

The RPTC at RRU will have DGCA certified drone trainers teaching the trainees regarding quadcopters with strict adherence to certification necessities.

“RRU will be providing a total of 7-9 days of training where first five days will comprise of basic training and the remaining two to four days will be to impart specialised GIS-based training on the use of various sensors onboard a UAV such as optical, thermal and infrared, among others,” said Dr Bimal Patel, RRU Vice-Chancellor.