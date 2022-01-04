RRU launches its third mental health centre at Dahegam CHC

January 4, 2022 1:33:29 am
The Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) Monday launched mental health services at a community health centre at Dahegam in Gandhinagar. This will be RRU’s third mental health centre after launching similar services at Lavad health sub-centre and Sampa primary health centre.
An initiative of the School of Criminology & Behavioural Sciences at RRU, mental healthcare professionals will provide their services at these centres’ out-patient department (OPD) twice a week — Tuesdays and Fridays. Students will also be part of these services which will provide them practical and hands-on training for them in dealing with mental healthcare.
“Lots of clients who come back home from jails or mental hospitals remain unrehabilitated. If psycho-social rehabilitation services are started here, it becomes easy for them to come and take the treatment,” Dr SL Vaya, director of the School of Criminology & Behavioural Sciences at RRU, told The Indian Express.
While a room has been allotted at the CHC to facilitate the services currently, a separate dedicated building within the premises is expected to be allocated soon.
RRU also plans to commence academic courses recognised by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI).
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Gandhinagar News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-