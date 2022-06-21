scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 20, 2022
Must Read

Rohan Gupta removed as chief of AICC’s social media dept

An official release from the party stated that Gupta has been replaced by Supriya Shrinate as chairperson of Social Media and Digital Platforms of AICC.

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar |
June 21, 2022 4:53:46 am
No reason has been ascribed to Gupta’s removal. He has been appointed as AICC spokesperson, as per the release. (File)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday removed Rohan Gupta from the post of chairman of Social Media Department of All India Congress Committee (AICC) with immediate effect.

An official release from the party stated that Gupta has been replaced by Supriya Shrinate as chairperson of Social Media and Digital Platforms of AICC.

No reason has been ascribed to Gupta’s removal. He has been appointed as AICC spokesperson, as per the release. Gupta is son of veteran Congress leader Rajkumar Gupta, based in Ahmedabad.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 20, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Capacity Utilisation’ to ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-June 20, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Capacity Utilisation’ to ‘...
Infrastructure plus Hindutva push: Karnataka BJP follows the UP wayPremium
Infrastructure plus Hindutva push: Karnataka BJP follows the UP way
Arun Prakash writes: Agnipath, between the linesPremium
Arun Prakash writes: Agnipath, between the lines
Phone-tapping to extortion: Mumbai Police Inspector is go-to man for ‘sen...Premium
Phone-tapping to extortion: Mumbai Police Inspector is go-to man for ‘sen...
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Gandhinagar News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 20: Latest News
Advertisement