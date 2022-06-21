Rohan Gupta removed as chief of AICC’s social media dept

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar |
June 21, 2022 4:53:46 am
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday removed Rohan Gupta from the post of chairman of Social Media Department of All India Congress Committee (AICC) with immediate effect.
An official release from the party stated that Gupta has been replaced by Supriya Shrinate as chairperson of Social Media and Digital Platforms of AICC.
No reason has been ascribed to Gupta’s removal. He has been appointed as AICC spokesperson, as per the release. Gupta is son of veteran Congress leader Rajkumar Gupta, based in Ahmedabad.
