scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Robbers loot Gujarat tobacco products godown, ambush security guard

Robbers beat up the security guard and broke open the lock of the godown at Surat’s Kadodara GIDC and stole items worth Rs 10.44 lakh

By: Express News Service | Surat |
August 6, 2022 2:55:45 pm
According to the police, three youths turned up at the godown in two tempo trucks on Friday night (Representational File photo)

Three robbers broke into a tobacco products godown at Kadodara GIDC in Gujarat’s Surat district and looted different tobacco products worth Rs 10.44 lakh. The marauders also held the security guard hostage and tied his hands and legs with ropes, before committing the robbery, police said.

The godown, police said, belongs to Nitin Modi, owner of a tobacco shop in the nearby area.

According to the police, three youths turned up at the godown in two tempo trucks on Friday night. The security guard was caught unawares as he got ambushed by the armed gang. They thrashed him with a stick and later held him hostage. One of the robbers tied the legs and hands of the guard and pushed him into the tempo and took him to a faraway place, while the others in the gang broke open the lock of the godown and stole tobacco items worth Rs 10.44 lakh. They later decamped with looted goods. The security guard was later dropped by robbers at a far away place and escaped.

Also in Gujarat |Gujarat this week: Kutch Craft Collective; food and heritage walk, and more

The guard somehow managed to untie himself with ropes and contacted the godown owner and informed about the incident.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flagPremium
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...Premium
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilkPremium
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk

Based on Nitin Modi’s complaint Kadodara police have registered a case under IPC 365, 394, 458, 120(b) and started a probe.

Kadodara police sub inspector P C Sarvaiya said, “We suspect that some known persons may be involved in this theft. The firm owner used to send the pan shop owners to his godown from where he would get the tobacco items delivered. We have also got CCTV footage inside and outside the godown. We are probing the case further to arrest the accused.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Gandhinagar News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 02:55:45 pm

Most Popular

1

Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games

2

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

3

9 years and 7 months to Girl No. 166: A lost and found Mumbai story

4

Kareena Kapoor reacts to box office failure of Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera: 'Some people are very attached to their film'

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Highlights: Gold for Bajrang, Sakshi and Deepak in Wrestling, Australia beat India 3-0 in Hockey SF

Featured Stories

Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
Explained: What is the India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest?
Explained: What is the India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest?
Explained: The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat
Explained: The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat
‘Dummy accounts’ row: Gehlot govt’s Rajiv Gandhi scheme rollout hits Opp,...
‘Dummy accounts’ row: Gehlot govt’s Rajiv Gandhi scheme rollout hits Opp,...
Revanth Reddy in eye of the storm as a raging revolt convulses Telangana ...
Revanth Reddy in eye of the storm as a raging revolt convulses Telangana ...
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Express Research

Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy

Premium
So how did the German leader come to be what he became?
Rahul's Hitler comparison

So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Margi Galli: Home to Margubai, a dreaded sex racketeer from Pune’s red light area
Know Your City

Margi Galli: Home to Margubai, a dreaded sex racketeer from Pune’s red light area

The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games
Menaka Guruswamy writes

Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games

Why Ranveer Singh's nudes are anything but erotic

Why Ranveer Singh's nudes are anything but erotic

Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience

India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
ICYMI

India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement