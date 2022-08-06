Robbers loot Gujarat tobacco products godown, ambush security guard

August 6, 2022 2:55:45 pm
Three robbers broke into a tobacco products godown at Kadodara GIDC in Gujarat’s Surat district and looted different tobacco products worth Rs 10.44 lakh. The marauders also held the security guard hostage and tied his hands and legs with ropes, before committing the robbery, police said.
The godown, police said, belongs to Nitin Modi, owner of a tobacco shop in the nearby area.
According to the police, three youths turned up at the godown in two tempo trucks on Friday night. The security guard was caught unawares as he got ambushed by the armed gang. They thrashed him with a stick and later held him hostage. One of the robbers tied the legs and hands of the guard and pushed him into the tempo and took him to a faraway place, while the others in the gang broke open the lock of the godown and stole tobacco items worth Rs 10.44 lakh. They later decamped with looted goods. The security guard was later dropped by robbers at a far away place and escaped.
The guard somehow managed to untie himself with ropes and contacted the godown owner and informed about the incident.
Subscriber Only Stories
Based on Nitin Modi’s complaint Kadodara police have registered a case under IPC 365, 394, 458, 120(b) and started a probe.
Kadodara police sub inspector P C Sarvaiya said, “We suspect that some known persons may be involved in this theft. The firm owner used to send the pan shop owners to his godown from where he would get the tobacco items delivered. We have also got CCTV footage inside and outside the godown. We are probing the case further to arrest the accused.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Gandhinagar News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'
Kareena Kapoor reacts to box office failure of Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera: 'Some people are very attached to their film'
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
So how did the German leader come to be what he became?
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games
Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Mumbai: MLA Hitendra Thakur seeks metro line between Vasai and Bhayandar
Explained: What is the India angle in the Twitter vs Musk legal slugfest?
Janhvi Kapoor is wary of talking about what she learnt from Sridevi: ‘People might think it’s arrogant of me to draw parallels…’
CUET UG 2022: NTA cancels today’s exam at 53 centers, revised dates issued
Explained: The row over 18% GST on Navratri garba events in Gujarat
‘Dummy accounts’ row: Gehlot govt’s Rajiv Gandhi scheme rollout hits Opp, youth wall
South Korea Is Scouting Out the Moon, With More Missions to Come
BJP youth worker murder: Killers were locals, not from Kerala, says Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra
Manipur Assembly adopts resolutions to establish population commission, implement NRC
Know Your City: From deterring invaders to paving way for the urban landscape, the story of Bangalore Fort
Dhanush is officially a part of The Gray Man sequel, announces his return as Avik San. Watch
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy