Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Road safety authority report: Number of tipplers behind wheels rise by 27 per cent

A total of 9,393 cases were registered in 2018 where people were caught driving under the influence of alcohol. The cases of drunk driving violation rose to 11,937 in 2019, states the annual administrative report for the year 2019-’20. The authority was established in 2018.

The report points out that the there has been a 39 per cent reduction in the number of accidents between 2012 and 2019. (File)

The number of tipplers behind wheels has seen a rise of 27 per cent in Gujarat, states a report of the Gujarat Road Safety Authority tabled in the state legislature Thursday.

A total of 9,393 cases were registered in 2018 where people were caught driving under the influence of alcohol. The cases of drunk driving violation rose to 11,937 in 2019, states the annual administrative report for the year 2019-’20. The authority was established in 2018.

As part of police modernisation measures, 2,765 breath analysers were procured in 2017-’18 and were distributed to the districts in 2018.

The report points out that the there has been a 39 per cent reduction in the number of accidents between 2012 and 2019.

“From 27,249 accidents in 2012, which was taken as a base, the number of accidents has reduced to 17,046 in 2019 with 39 per cent reduction. This is quite significant, as during the corresponding period, the number of vehicles increased by almost 73 per cent,” it states.

However, during this period, the number of deaths happening each year in road accidents have reduced only by five per cent.

In 2019, a total of 18,593 cases were registered for overloading of school vehicles and 13,681 cases for under-age driving.

