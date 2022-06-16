Road in Gandhinagar named after PM’s mother

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit his mother Hiraba in Gandhinagar on June 18 as she celebrates her 100th birthday. A road in Gandhinagar was named for her on Wednesday.

“When Hiraba is entering her 100th year, we have decided to name an 80-meter-road in Raysan area as Pujya Hiraba Marg so that the next generation takes inspiration from her life,” Gandhinagar Mayor Hitesh Makwana said.

Hiraba stays with her youngest son Pankaj Modi at Raisan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar city. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat on June 17 and 18. A big celebration has also been organised by Hiraba’s sons at Vadnagar.

According to one of her sons Prahlad Modi, “As Hiraba is turning Shatayu, we have organised a Nav Chandi Yagna and recitation of Sundar Kand at Hatkeshwar Temple in Vadnagar. A Sangeet Sandhya has also been organised at the temple on the occasion.”

Noted singer Anuradha Paudval, along with other known artists, is also likely to perform at the event.