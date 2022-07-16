Retired govt officer gets son booked under Land Grab Act in Gandhinagar

Police have booked a man under the stringent Gujarat Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Act after his father, a retired government official, accused him of allegedly encroaching upon his house in sector 2 D of Gandhinagar.

According to the police, an FIR was lodged against Rajesh Acharya, a resident of sector 2 D in Gandhinagar, by his father Ghanshyam Acharya (84), a retired assistant librarian at the Gujarat Assembly.

Ghanshyam has four children—Rajesh, Raksha, Manisha and Rashesh. Rashesh had died in a road accident in 2009, while Raksha and Manisha are married and settled with their husbands.

Police said the victim sent an application to Gandhinagar stating that his eldest son, Rajesh, has been occupying the first floor of his two-storey house in sector 2 D of Gandhinagar.

“I had built a two-storey house in the alloted plot back in 1996. My son Rajesh has been unemployed all his life and for the past 12 years, his wife Kashmira Dave was separated from him. She stays with their 15-year-old child Vyom in Surendranagar. Many times, my wife and I have expressed our displeasure to Rajesh regarding him staying alone on the first floor of my house for the past 20 years. Finally, on May 23, 2020, we sent him a legal notice cutting all ties with him and asking him to vacate the house. However, through intimidation, he has occupied my house since then,” said Acharya in his complaint.