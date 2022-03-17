Resolve to promote natural farming passed

Natural farming will be an important component to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign to “rid mother earth of poison” successful, said Agriculture Minister Raghavaji Patel in Assembly, Wednesday.

He said this while supporting a non-government resolve brought by BJP MLA Bhupendrasinh Chudasama asking the government to make intense efforts to promote natural farming among farmers.

Quoting the agriculture minister while supporting the resolve, an official release said, “Owing to pesticides laced farming, earth is losing its fertility and with that farmers are getting indebted. On the other hand, as there is negligible cost in natural farming, it frees farmers from debt. Because of this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of doubling farmers’ income will also be fulfilled.”