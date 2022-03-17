scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Must Read

Resolve to promote natural farming passed

He said this while supporting a non-government resolve brought by BJP MLA Bhupendrasinh Chudasama asking the government to make intense efforts to promote natural farming among farmers.

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar |
March 17, 2022 1:03:23 am
Gandhinagar, Gandhinagar news, Narendra Modi, Natural farming, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsQuoting the agriculture minister while supporting the resolve, an official release said, “Owing to pesticides laced farming, earth is losing its fertility and with that farmers are getting indebted."

Natural farming will be an important component to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign to “rid mother earth of poison” successful, said Agriculture Minister Raghavaji Patel in  Assembly, Wednesday.

He said this while supporting a non-government resolve brought by BJP MLA Bhupendrasinh Chudasama asking the government to make intense efforts to promote natural farming among farmers.

Quoting the agriculture minister while supporting the resolve, an official release said, “Owing to pesticides laced farming, earth is losing its fertility and with that farmers are getting indebted. On the other hand, as there is negligible cost in natural farming, it frees farmers from debt. Because of this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of doubling farmers’ income will also be fulfilled.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Gandhinagar News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 16: Latest News

Advertisement