Recruitment of Vidya Sahayaks soon after  decision on transfer applications of teachers 

The recruitment of Vidya Sahayaks for 2,600 out of the 5,360 vacant seats of teachers in the state will be conducted with immediate effect after taking decision on the district transfer applications of various teachers, said spokesperson of Gujarat government and Education Minister Jitu Vaghani on Wednesday.

Quoting Vaghani , an official release stated that around 77,953 applications for district transfers by teachers are pending in the state.

And the issue, he added, is pending and in final stage before court. And the transfer procedure will be completed as soon as the court gives its verdict. After taking decision on the district transfer applications, the 2,600 vacant posts will be filled up with Vidya Sahayaks with immediate effect.

The release quoted Vaghani as saying that after the recruitment of Vidya Sahayaks, process to conduct Teacher’s Eligibilty Test (TET) for the remaining vacant posts will begin this month.

TET is mandatory for the recruitment of teachers in the state government. For the past four-five years, the government has not conducted TET examinations and so the number of candidates appearing it is likely to be high.