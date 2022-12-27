scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Drinking water, wide roads among other recommendations in Hardik Patel’s letters to CM, ministers

Apart from the Chief Minister, Patel had shot off the letters to Water Resources and Water Supply Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya, Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Energy Minister Kanu Desai.

Among a slew of developmental works in his constituency, Patel's recommendations include works related to widening of roads, construction of overbridges, drinking water supply,etc. (Express Photo/File)
Hardik Patel, a first time MLA who represents the Viramgam constituency of Ahmedabad district and a Patidar leader, Tuesday made public the 13 letters he had written to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other ministers on December 20 and December 26.

Among a slew of developmental works in his constituency, his recommendations include works related to widening of roads, construction of overbridges, drinking water supply, irrigation, granting construction of circuit houses, erection of a new power sub-station and releasing funds for the construction of a sports complex.

Viramgam constituency covers Viramgam, Detroj, Mandal and Nal-Kantho regions of Ahmedabad district.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 14:59 IST
