scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

RC Bhargava urges Central government to incentivise other clean fuels apart from EVs

Bhargava clarified that the Indian automobile market, which continues to see growth every year, is not inductive for a direct transition to EV.

Chairman of Maruti Suzuki India RC Bhargava speaks during an interview for the Reuters India Investment Summit at his residence in Noida. (REUTERS, file)

Maruti Suzuki India Limited Chairman RC Bhargava urged the Central government to incentivise other intermediate clean fuels on similar lines as electric vehicles to ensure a faster carbon footprint reduction in the Indian context.

Speaking a day ahead of Prime Minister Narenda Modi’s scheduled inauguration of Maruti Suzuki’s year-long celebration of 40 years of partnership with Japan’s Suzuki’s, Bhargava clarified that the Indian automobile market, which continues to see growth every year, is not inductive for a direct transition to EV. Rather, intermediary cleaner fuel or technology makes better sense, he said addressing a press conference in Gandhinagar Saturday.

“Low cost is relative to the purchasing power of customers and what we have seen is some of these regulations that have come, the impact of it has been adverse on the bottom-end (consumer) of the market and no impact on the upper end of the market (manufacturer),” Bhargava said.

“We are one of the major countries where demand for cars is going to go up every year. If you look at Europe or Japan or the US, markets have all reached a plateau; so, for them moving to electric cars poses a different situation compared to India, where if every year 5 per cent of my market is electrified, the overall market also grows by another 7-8 per cent. So I’m still chasing the curve, which is not happening elsewhere,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industryPremium
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industry
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...Premium
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and mythPremium
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

However, if India wants to reduce its carbon footprint, “then we have to use other fuel and technology also because electric (vehicles) alone is not going to do the job in India”, he said batting for hybrid mode of fuels. “Petrol and diesel should not be encouraged but intermediate variants—CNG, hybrid—why not incentivise all these also?” he said.

Bhargava added that he does not fear Maruti Suzuki drifting away from its famed entry-level segment of cars. Instead, he said he was more concerned about people’s aspirations becoming more unachievable. “I’m concerned that this movement which is happening where the small car market is getting squeezed and the upper market is doing better, is a direction which does not make me happy. I don’t like a situation where the large masses of people who for decades had an aspiration of moving up, are finding their dreams going further.”

While commenting that Maruti Suzuki would not have been able to further its expansion plans and enter Gujarat had the then chief minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not in charge, Bhargava said currently, most of the investments in the state are being made by Suzuki in terms of car manufacturing plant and battery plant while Maruti is aligned onwards investment in CSR activity.

Advertisement

Bhargava also stated that he sees the company’s partnership with Suzuki as an advantage with the emerging shift towards EV, and in turn Suzuki’s partnership with Toyota which will be available to Maruti Suzuki.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-08-2022 at 12:28:54 am
Next Story

PMPML bus mows down motorcyclist on Alandi Road

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Rahul Dravid recovers from Covid, to join team for India-Pakistan Asia Cup match

Rahul Dravid recovers from Covid, to join team for India-Pakistan Asia Cup match

Cholas: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth
Express Research

Cholas: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Premium
Tejashwi, Nityanand Rai row hots up over CBI raids

Tejashwi, Nityanand Rai row hots up over CBI raids

Didn't touch my bat for a month: Virat Kohli admits he was 'mentally down'

Didn't touch my bat for a month: Virat Kohli admits he was 'mentally down'

Not knowing how to tackle stress makes it more stressful: Fitbit

Not knowing how to tackle stress makes it more stressful: Fitbit

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement