RC Bhargava urges Central government to incentivise other clean fuels apart from EVs

Maruti Suzuki India Limited Chairman RC Bhargava urged the Central government to incentivise other intermediate clean fuels on similar lines as electric vehicles to ensure a faster carbon footprint reduction in the Indian context.

Speaking a day ahead of Prime Minister Narenda Modi’s scheduled inauguration of Maruti Suzuki’s year-long celebration of 40 years of partnership with Japan’s Suzuki’s, Bhargava clarified that the Indian automobile market, which continues to see growth every year, is not inductive for a direct transition to EV. Rather, intermediary cleaner fuel or technology makes better sense, he said addressing a press conference in Gandhinagar Saturday.

“Low cost is relative to the purchasing power of customers and what we have seen is some of these regulations that have come, the impact of it has been adverse on the bottom-end (consumer) of the market and no impact on the upper end of the market (manufacturer),” Bhargava said.

“We are one of the major countries where demand for cars is going to go up every year. If you look at Europe or Japan or the US, markets have all reached a plateau; so, for them moving to electric cars poses a different situation compared to India, where if every year 5 per cent of my market is electrified, the overall market also grows by another 7-8 per cent. So I’m still chasing the curve, which is not happening elsewhere,” he added.

However, if India wants to reduce its carbon footprint, “then we have to use other fuel and technology also because electric (vehicles) alone is not going to do the job in India”, he said batting for hybrid mode of fuels. “Petrol and diesel should not be encouraged but intermediate variants—CNG, hybrid—why not incentivise all these also?” he said.

Bhargava added that he does not fear Maruti Suzuki drifting away from its famed entry-level segment of cars. Instead, he said he was more concerned about people’s aspirations becoming more unachievable. “I’m concerned that this movement which is happening where the small car market is getting squeezed and the upper market is doing better, is a direction which does not make me happy. I don’t like a situation where the large masses of people who for decades had an aspiration of moving up, are finding their dreams going further.”

While commenting that Maruti Suzuki would not have been able to further its expansion plans and enter Gujarat had the then chief minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not in charge, Bhargava said currently, most of the investments in the state are being made by Suzuki in terms of car manufacturing plant and battery plant while Maruti is aligned onwards investment in CSR activity.

Bhargava also stated that he sees the company’s partnership with Suzuki as an advantage with the emerging shift towards EV, and in turn Suzuki’s partnership with Toyota which will be available to Maruti Suzuki.