Rann Utsav footfall rises but numbers from abroad drop to 76 from 5,000

DESPITE a spike in tourists at Gujarat’s popular winter festival — Rann Utsav in Kutch’s Dhordo– the number of international tourists fell drastically from nearly 5,000 to 76 between 2020 and 2021.

In a response to a starred question raised by Congress MLA Rajeshkumar Gohil representing Dhandhuka constituency in Ahmedabad district, the data submitted in the state assembly Thursday by the government revealed that in last two years (2020 and 2021) number of tourists visited Rann Utsav increased from 2,06,056 to 2,99,706.

However, during this period, international tourists fell from 4,909 to only 76, with Covid-19 pandemic being one of the possible reasons.

The Rann Utsav, festival of white Rann in Kutch, that has been promoted by actor Amitabh Bachhan, starts from November 1 till end of February. Over the years, various activities for visiting tourists have been added including advetire activities-para motoring, trekking, ATV, trikke, segway among others-to experience toursits traditional dance and music along with traditional handicrafts.

The state goverenment levies an entry fee for White Rann and Rann Utsav. The revenues generated in the entry fee too increased from Rs 1.45 crore to 2.16 crore between 2020 and 2021.

The information also reveals that the revenues generated through sale of food and handicrafts too increased in these two years. Against Rs 44.78 lakh generated through craft stalls in 2020, this incraesed to 79 lakh from the same number of stalls-100.

Similarly, sale of food items in 2020 was for Rs 6.52 lakh, which increased to Rs 22 lakh in 2021.