Rajnath Singh: India doesn’t believe in hierarchial world, expand UNSC

Calling for democratisation of the world order, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday said India does not believe in a hierarchical world order and sought for the expansion of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Addressing the second India-Africa Defence Dialogue (IADD) in Gandhinagar, Singh said, “India does not believe in a hierarchal world order where a few countries are considered superior to others… We don’t believe in making or becoming a client or satellite state and so when we partner any nation it is on the basis of sovereign equality and mutual respect.”

“You also share our belief that the global world order needs to be democratised further,” Singh told the representatives from 50 African countries at a hotel in Gandhinagar, adding, “The world’s multilateral forums should be reflective of the change in global realities… it is necessary to make the UN Security Council more representative, which will give it better legitimacy, thereby sustaining a global order in which the principles of international peace, security and order are respected inversely.”

Inviting African countries to explore Indian defence equipment and technologies, the defence minister said that Indian defence industry was ready to fulfil the requirements of Africa.

“India has emerged as a leading defence exporter in recent years. We have created a robust private and public defence industry. A defence manufacturing ecosystem has been created in India that has the advantage of abundant technical manpower. Our Indian defence industry can work with you to fulfil your defence requirements,” Singh said at the event where 20 defence ministers from Africa were also present.

Expressing India’s willingness to work together with African countries in the areas of mutual interest, he said, “India’s defence and security partnership with African continent will continue to be guided by our traditional goodwill towards African people.”

The theme of India-Africa defence dialogue was “Adopting strategies for synergising and strengthening defence and security cooperation” and Singh said India and African countries could explore new areas such as capacity building, training cyber security, maritime security and counter terrorism.

“India and African countries are important stakeholders in ensuring a safe and secure maritime environment, especially in the Indian Ocean Region. We work together in many regional mechanisms and these endeavours foster inclusive and constructive collaboration in dealing with security concerns…,” Singh said.

The defence minister said that the next edition of Africa India Field Training Exercise will be held in first quarter of next year. The last edition was held in 2019. He said the India has held African partners set up Defence training institutions and extended help for counter insurgency training.

At the end of the IADD, a “Gandhinagar Declaration” was adopted that proposes to enhance cooperation in the field of training in all areas of mutual interest. A special cover on India-Africa Defence Dialogue and a book on “India-Africa Defence Cooperation: Opportunities and Challenges” were released at the event.