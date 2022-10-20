Doors of defence ministry are always open: Rajnath Singh to investors at DefExpo 2022

Promising good return on investments, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday invited investors at DefExpo 2022 in Gujarat to park their funds in India’s defence production, which is targeted to grow to $22 billion by 2025.

“By 2025, the government plans to increase defence production from $12 billion to $22 billion. The possibility of this figure exceeding $22 billion cannot be ruled out. You can just imagine the opportunities that will be available for the industry, with this kind of growth,” said Rajnath Singh addressing the ‘Invest for Defence’ seminar in Gandhinagar. Between 2019 and 2021, Singh had quoted $26 billion as the defence production target for 2025.

“Earlier, the doors of the defence ministry used to remain closed; defence ministers and officials in the ministry used to hesitate before a meeting. The concern was that someone might point an accusing finger. We are not worried about this. If the investors have a problem, the doors of my officials and mine are always open,” he said, promising “good return on investments” for the investors.

Compared to the past, Rajnath Singh said there was a change in the government’s point of view about socio-economic growth and defence capabilities. “Usually the strength of a country stands on two pillars. The first is the GDP or the strength of the economy and the second is its defence capability or its ability to keep itself secure. These two factors decide the development of knowledge, science, agriculture, trade, etc. It is common knowledge that a prosperous country can bear the cost of security for a longer time. Similarly, the more secure a country is, it can achieve better economic progress. So a country’s defence and economic strength supplement each other.”

“For a long time, there was a line of thought in the country that defence and development were opposite poles. It meant that if we concentrated on our social-economic development, then we would have to compromise on our defence capabilities; and if we increased our defence capabilities, then we had to compromise with socio-economic development. It is surprising that despite gaining Independence, we could not gain liberation from this point of view,” he said, adding a lot of time was lost in balancing economic growth and defence capabilities.

“In the last few years, a big change has come in this approach. Today we are taking both these strengths together and we are integrating,” the defence minister said.

Singh said that to increase domestic industry participation in the defence sector, the government has reserved a fixed amount of capital acquisition for defence for domestic procurement. “For the year 2022-23, this amount is 68 per cent or Rs 85,000 crore and 25 per cent of this amount has been further reserved for domestic private industry,” he added.

“We have been able to create such an environment for our investors, which will not only provide them good returns but will also create an image for them of domestic and global markets,” Singh said.