Quality of life, talent pool attracted to GIFT City: IBM

An improved quality of life and talent pool of Gujarat attracted IBM to open a software lab at GIFT City, said officials Thursday. This will be the fifth such lab of the company in the country.

“We are here for the quality of life. We can get skills in many places, in the world and in India, but here we have a real good opportunity for a much improved quality of life. The investments made in GIFT City, give us the ability to not have our people commute so far every day, like they do in some other cities in the world,” said Tom Rosamilia, senior Vice-President, IBM Software, after the software lab was inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel earlier in the day.

The new software lab occupies three floors of Prestige Fintech One building in GIFT City and can accommodate between 250-300 employees, a company official who took mediapersons around the new IBM facility said. The centre will focus on design, product engineering and development of new products and softwares in the areas of cyber security, sustainability software, data and Artificial Intelligence, and automation.

When asked what percentage of their workforce at GIFT City was from Gujarat—which is not known to be a powerhouse of Information Technology—IBM officials said roughly 70 per cent.