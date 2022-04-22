Pune’s Tarini Moghe among 18 winners of Ayush Master Chef competition

Tarini Moghe, a first-year masters student in Ayurveda from D Y Patil College, Pimpri, Pune was among the 18 winners of the pan-India Ayush Master Chef competition that was held at the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Her prize winning entry `moong-stuffed roll-ups’ earned her a cash award of Rs 75,000 as she battled among 30 contestants in the finale round of the competition.

The All India Institute of Ayurveda , New Delhi had announced a pan-India Ayush Master Chef Competition on March 31 this year 2022. Within a fortnight, over 200 participants had sent their entries for the competition, and 30 names were shortlisted after screening entries under different categories, Dr Medha Kulkarni, Head, Department of Swastha Vritta (Preventive and Social Medicine) said.

The Ayush Chef Competition, launched by AIIA in association with the National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN), Pune, and the Central Council for Research in Naturopathy, was aimed at making people aware of the nutritional value of forgotten native ingredients and recipes by giving them a modern twist, and to assess the nutritional value of new-age kitchen ingredients.

Under the theme ‘Ahara for Poshan’, the Master Chef Competition had six entry categories, Cereal-based preparations, Millets-based preparations, Nuts/Pulses-based preparations, Fruits/Vegetable-based preparations, Dairy product-based preparations and Fusion.

The contest was aimed at making people aware about the nutritional value of our native ingredients and recipes and the entries were reviewed by an international jury. From the final round, three winners have been selected in each of the six categories. A cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh has been given to the winner, while Rs. 75,000 and Rs 50,000 have been given to the first runner-up and the second runner-up, respectively.

Prof. (Dr.) Tanuja Manoj Nesari, Director, AIIA, said, “It is heartening to see such an overwhelming response from cooking enthusiasts across the country who sent us their innovative entries that bring out the true essence of India’s ancient culinary treasures.”

Out of 203 entries received in six categories, 28 entries were from cereals, 47 from millets, 26 from nuts/pulses, 26 from fruits/vegetables, 10 from dairy products and 66 from the fusion category. Participation was seen from 15 states of India as well as abroad – Maharashtra (41), Gujarat (30), Karnataka (29), Tamil Nadu (23), Uttar Pradesh (23), Delhi (23), Uttar Pradesh (15), Uttarakhand (11), Madhya Pradesh (9), Kerala (5), Bihar (4), Odisha (2), Rajasthan (2), Goa (1), West Bengal (1) and Haryana (1). Two entries were received from France in French language with English subtitles.

Participants came from various professional categories, including Ayurveda practitioners, teaching staff, chefs, Unani practitioners, homemakers, dieticians, agriculturalists, engineers, pharmacists, filmmakers, stress management trainers, entrepreneurs and others . For instance Kevin Auzou from Nice, France who has been studying Ayurveda for the last ten years and spending six months every year in Gandhinagar training under Vaidya Ashwin Barot was among the 30 participants in the final round. “I am making a masala kichadi,” he said while Tarini used green moong (soaked overnight, sprouted and boiled) to make a mixture with carrrots, flax seeds to be rolled in a coating of moong flour and butter milk. “I am really happy. This summit has provided a great deal of opportunities related to traditional medicine systems,” she added.