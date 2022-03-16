‘Provide power for farmers during daytime’: Congress MLAs walk out

Congress legislators in Gujarat staged a walkout from the state legislature on Tuesday citing the government’s inability to supply electricity to farmers during daytime hours.

The walkout happened during the Question Hour when the topic of Gujarat’s installed power generation capacity was being discussed. The government in response to a question raised by Congress MLA Niranjan Patel said the state had a power generation capacity of 36,384 Megawatt (MW), as on December 31, 2021 and 3,266 MW capacity was created in the past two years.

Deputy leader of Congress in the legislature, Shailesh Parmar pointed out that there was a stark difference between the figures provided by the Gujarat government in the House on Tuesday and the figures cited by the government in the Socio-Economic Survey 2021-22 tabled in the assembly along with the state’s annual budget on March 3.

“I want to ask the government if their reply in the House is true or the one published in the Socio-Economic Review. There is a lot of difference between the two figures. As per the Socio-Economic Review, power generation fell by 800 MW in 2018-19.

During 2019-20, 842 MW was added and only 240 MW was added in 2020-21. I want to ask the government which figure is true,” Parmar said, adding that the government has been unable to provide electricity to farmers during daytime.

When the minister of state for energy, Mukesh Patel stuck to the figures he presented, members of the Opposition began raising slogans.

Three Congress MLAs including Gulabsinh Rajput and Imran Khedawala rushed to the well of the House and squatted on the floor. Speaker Nimaben Acharya ordered the MLAs to be removed from the House, after which Congress MLAs staged a walkout.