Professor Ayushman returns; new comic book series released at global Ayush summit

Professor Ayushman is back and this time the informative comic book series–a creative venture by National Medicinal Plants Board and Amar Chitra Katha to raise awareness about Indian systems of medicine that was released at the Global Ayush Investment and Innovations Summit– focuses on the humble hero who makes new friends in the United States and introduces the world of Ayurveda during Covid lockdown.

Dr Tanuja Nesari, director of the All India Institute of Ayurveda, New Delhi, and also the chief executive of the medicinal plants board, said the comic character had become very popular since its launch in July 2019.

“Professor Ayushman is a character that has been created to raise awareness about simple healing properties of medicinal plants among children because we need to catch them young—they need to be aware of the uses of medicinal plants and this knowledge can then reach households,” Dr Nesari said.

The board has brought in the second and third series of the book, titled Professor Ayushman Fights Covid-19 and Professor Ayushman Returns, to spread awareness about the medicinal properties of ginger, black pepper, clove, dalchini, adusa, kalmegh, mandookparni and others. Some of these plants are ingredients in Ayush Kwath, which is being promoted as an immunity booster by the Ayush ministry, and others are part of a campaign on 20 medicinal plants.

In Professor Ayushman Fights Covid-19, the story starts with the professor taking a trip to the US to deliver a lecture and then gets stuck due to the pandemic. The professor then makes new friends and treats ailments like swelling and inflammation with traditional remedies like a mix of lemongrass oil and coconut oil that works as a pain reliever and karipatta leaves (curry leaf), which can aid digestion and help increase appetite.

From the bhumi amla plant (country gooseberry), which can fight diarrhoea and dysentery, to hudjod (velot grape), also known as the adamant creeper with its anti inflammatory properties, Professor Ayushman comes up with information on Ayurvedic herbs and plants and their healing properties.

“The comic books will help the younger generation to be aware of and disseminate knowledge about medicinal plants which would certainly help in preventing common ailments and lifestyle disorders that are on the rise,” said Rajesh Kotecha, a secretary in the ministry of Ayush.

Dr Nesari said the board was involved in creating agro-techniques for medicinal plants. “Agriculture universities have helped in developing techniques for the cultivation of 104 medicinal plants so far,” she said.