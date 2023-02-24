scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Pro-people budget: CM Bhupendra Patel; will propel state’s growth, says CR Paatil

CM Bhupendra Patel also welcomed the announcement to establish medical colleges in the tribal dominated districts of Aravalli, Mahisagar, Chhota Udepur, and Dang.

Bhupendra PatelGujarat CM Bhupendra Patel called the budget 'all-inclusive' and 'wholesome'.

Welcoming the Gujarat budget presented by Finance Minister Kanu Desai, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Friday said the budget would keep Gujarat ahead under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Amrit Kaal.

Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil said the budget will propel Gujarat’s economic growth further.

Terming it a pro-people budget, CM Patel said it was an “all-inclusive”, “all-nourishing”, “wholesome” and “versatile” budget. “The increase of 91 per cent in capital expenditure in comparison to last year will be a landmark in the development journey of Gujarat,” stated an official release quoting the CM.

The CM also welcomed the announcement to establish medical colleges in the tribal dominated districts of Aravalli, Mahisagar, Chhota Udepur, and Dang.

To boost the science and technology segment, the CM said, the budget has made provisions of Rs 2,193 crore—an increase of 227 per cent compared to last year’s Rs 670 crore.

Paatil hailed the budget saying, “This is a budget which is the biggest till date in which there is no new tax levied. And there is no hike in the existing taxes.”

He added that provisions have been made in the budget for all around development of people across all sectors.

“Whether it is youth, students, women, farmers or fishermen, this budget has made provisions while keeping them all in the centre in a way that it benefits them all,” Paatil said.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 20:45 IST
