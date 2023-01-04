Prioritise conservation of Nyaymandir: Chief Whip writes to Vadodara civic body chief

Chief Whip of Gujarat Assembly and BJP MLA from Raopura Balkrishna Shukla on Wednesday urged Municipal Commissioner of Vadodara to take up the conservation of heritage buildings on priority, emphasising on the protection of 120-year-old Nyaymandir building, which housed the district court.

Shukla has suggested that the Vadodara Municipal Corporation must raze the Padmavati Shopping complex and rehabilitate the shopkeepers in order to develop a heritage corridor in the vicinity of Nyaymandir.

In his letter, Shukla said, “Nyaymandir is one of the most important heritage buildings in the heart of the city. It is located strategically facing the Sursagar Lake, where a gold-plated statue of Lord Shiva stands.

There is the iconic Music College on one side and the Lehripura gate on the other. However, being a busy market area, heavy vehicular traffic poses a hindrance to the development of the place… The VMC should remove the Padmavati shopping centre, which is a dilapidated structure and is the cause of traffic snarls in the area. The shopkeepers should be rehabilitated by providing an alternate space for conducting their commercial activities.”

Shukla’s letter comes a day after Municipal Commissioner Banchha Nidhi Pani visited Nyaymandir as the VMC has received the official possession of the building from the state government. Pani has announced that the building will be barricaded and secured in order to ensure protection.

Shukla, however, in his letter, urged the VMC to undertake meetings to plan a course for the building to be put to use again.

Shukla told The Indian Express, “I am not the one to decide what should be done with the structure. But, being an MLA of the constituency where heritage structures are located, especially the Nyaymandir, it is certainly in the interest of the people that I must urge the VMC to take up the matter. The entire stretch of Nyaymandir, Sursagar, Music College and Chimnabai school can be turned into a heritage corridor but it needs planning with the future in mind.”

Located in the heart of Vadodara, across the Sursagar lake, the doors of Nyaymandir —a Robert Chisholm architecture–have remained tightly shut since March 2018, when the district court was shifted to the new premises in Diwalipura.

Even two years after the judiciary handed over possession of the two-storeyed 80,000 square feet building to the Roads and Buildings Department of the Vadodara district administration in January 2021 for repurposing the building for citizens — and eventually to the VMC this month, the administration is yet to decide the future of the building.

While the district administration and the VMC, had, in 2015, proposed to turn Nyaymandir into a heritage museum, the VMC is yet to execute the Nyaymandir project.

On Wednesday, Municipal Commissioner Pani said that the decision on converting the structure into a city centre will soon be taken.

“A lot of assessment is needed to come to a decision on how the structure can best be put to use… There is a sprawling central hall and the premises also has rooms. We will have to undertake a structural audit first to ascertain how much part of the structure can be safely used and how much of it has to be protected… Since it is in the heart of the city, we can consider turning it into a multipurpose centre but on the theme of heritage, especially considering tourists visiting the Statue of Unity could have another attraction in Vadodara,” Pani said.