President Kovind to reach Gujarat today on 3-day visit

President Ram Nath Kovind will be on a three-day visit of Gujarat between October 28-30, said spokes-minister of Gujarat government Jitu Vaghani while briefing the media after the weekly meeting of the state Cabinet here Wednesday.

As per the details of the President’s schedule, he will arrive at Ahmedabad airport Thursday 12 pm. Kovind will then head to Raj Bhavan where he is scheduled to attend a high-tea session with the judges of Gujarat High Court between 5.45 pm and 6.30 pm.

After a night stay at Raj Bhavan, the president will go to Bhavnagar district, on Friday.

In Bhavnagar, Kovind is scheduled to visit ashram of noted kathakar Morari Bapu at Talgajarada village of Mahuva. He will then attend a function in Bhavnagar city to dedicate around 1088 houses, built for economically weaker sections under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, to the beneficiaries.

In Bhavnagar, the President will be accompanied by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Vaghani.

After a night stay in Bhavnagar, Kovind will leave for Delhi, on Saturday.