President Kovind to inaugurate 5-day fair in Porbandar on April 10: Minister

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate a five-day fair at Madhavpur Ghed in Porbandar on April 10, said spokeperson of Gujarat government and senior minister Jitu Vaghani.

Addressing media persons after the weekly Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Vaghani said that the fair, which celebrate the wedding of Lord Krishna with Goddess Rukmani, will be inaugurated by the President on April 10 in the evening.

The inaugural event will also be attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat.

Vaghani said that chief ministers and ministers of north-eastern states will also be visiting the five-day fair owing to special connection of the ‘seven-sisters’ states with the fair as Goddess Rukmani hailed from Manipur.

Vaghani said that the fair has got “special cultural and spiritual significance” and Gujarat government has also allocated Rs 30 crore for the development of Madhavray temple in the Madhavpur village.