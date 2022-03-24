‘Exemplary’ Gujarat model can be implemented anywhere in India: President Ram Nath Kovind

President of India Ram Nath Kovind in his maiden address to the Gujarat Assembly Thursday praised the “Gujarat model of development”, saying it could be implemented in any region or state in the country.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

“Since the last few years, the Gujarat model of development is being seen as exemplary. This model of development can be implemented in any region or state of the country,” said Kovind while addressing a special session of the state legislature organised as part of the diamond jubilee celebration of India’s Independence.

President Kovind also praised the Sabarmati riverfront project and the Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment project in Ahmedabad. “The Sabarmati Ashram set up by the ‘Sabarmati ke Sant’ is coming up in a new form and is becoming an example at an international level,” he said referring to Mahatma Gandhi, as ruling BJP MLAs thumped their desks in appreciation.

“The Sabarmati riverfront is an influential example of urban change. Keeping the environment safe, a new form has been accorded to the relation between denizens and the river. It is a good example for all cities located on river banks across the country,” President Kovind said.

He also talked about his association with Gujarat and leaders from the state and said it is “an old one”. “Since the 1970s, I have been coming to the state. On every trip, I have felt the special energy that people in Gujarat have. It is my good fortune that in my youth, I got a chance to work with Morarji Desai. He also became the Prime Minister,” said President Kovind, who was Desai’s personal secretary.

“After Morarjibhai, Narendrabhai (Modi) is only the second Prime Minister of the country who has roots in Gujarat. I have been getting opportunities to work and understand him from close quarters. Gujarat, under his chief ministership, is considered among the top states on various parameters. As the Prime Minister, he is giving a new identity to India at the global level,” he told the House where legislators of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition were present.

During his address, President Kovind also remembered a number of leaders from Gujarat and their association with the Independence struggle and nation-building.

LIVE: President Kovind’s address at Gujarat Legislative Assembly, Gandhinagar https://t.co/8YSEdm0yfR — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 24, 2022

Before his address, Speaker Nimaben Acharya gifted the President a copy of the Bhagwad Gita and told him that the state government has decided to include the holy book in the school curriculum. “It is a proud moment for us that President of India is addressing us for the first time,” said Speaker Acharya while welcoming the President and introducing him to the members of the legislature.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat along with special invitees, including sportspersons, businessmen, religious leaders, and bureaucrats, were also present in the gallery of the House.