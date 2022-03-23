President Kovind to address Gujarat state Assembly tomorrow

President Ram Nath Kovind will address a special session of Gujarat Assembly on Thursday. The address will be part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations of the Central government to mark 75 years of independence.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

A senior official of Gujarat Assembly said that this will be the first address of the President to Gujarat Assembly ever.

An announcement of this was made by Speaker Nimaben Acharya from the floor of the House after Question Hour Wednesday.

As per the Speaker, the President’s address will be part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and will be held between 11 am and 12 noon Thursday.

For the special occasion, the Speaker also gave out certain instructions to the Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Wednesday, and asked the members to take their seats by 10.30 am.



The President will arrive at the Assembly at 10.45 am. After his arrival in the House, a police band will play the national anthem. All the members of the House have also been instructed not to leave their seats till the President departs.

The Speaker also announced changes in the schedule of the House proceedings owing to the President’s address. It was scheduled to hold two sittings on Thursday, but now, the House will hold one sitting after the President’s address.