President-elect Droupadi Murmu’s election is ‘historic’: Amit Shah

Describing President-elect Droupadi Murmu’s election as “historic”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the BJP has always successfully taken the untrodden path while selecting presidential candidates, naming former Presidents A P J Abdul Kalam and Ram Nath Kovind.

“Recently, the polls for electing the President concluded. Droupadi Murmu was elected as the country’s new President with a huge majority. It is obvious that only one of the two candidates fighting the presidential polls will win but for Droupadi Murmu to attain the post of the President and for Smt Droupadi Murmu to become Her Excellency Droupadi Murmu, it is nothing but a historic event in the last 75 years,” Shah said, addressing an event organised by Gujarat Police at Gandhinagar on Saturday.

“For the first time after independence, a woman from a tribal community – that too among the most backward of tribes, Santhal – became the country’s first citizen. It is a very big victory for the country’s democracy,” Shah said. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and top Gujarat police officials were also present at the event.

Talking about how the BJP has always focused on selecting presidential candidates from weaker sections of the society, the home minister said the BJP has “always successfully attempted to take the untrodden path and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken this forward”.

“When Atalji (former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee) was there, missile man Abdul Kalam was made the President. Everyone was surprised, how can BJP make Abdul Kalam the President? But the person who secured the country and carved a place in science will only enhance the country’s image. After Modi became the Prime Minister, Ram Nath Kovind, who was from the Dalit community and belonged to the poorest family, became the President,” Shah said.

He said that in the region that President-elect Murmu hails from, many people, even today, do not understand the importance of the post she holds. Murmu’s election, he added, is also an apt reply to “those who talk about tribal empowerment, create divisions in society and do politics”.

Shah was speaking at an event where an e-FIR system was launched, 80 vehicles for checking human trafficking were flagged off, and 10,000 body cameras were given to policemen.

Hosting the tricolour at homes and offices

Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to every countrymen to host the tricolour on commercial and residential structures across the country for three days from August 13-15, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “By hoisting the tricolour at our homes, we will re-dedicate ourselves for the country’s development, bright future and security. Through this public event, I want to appeal to all Gujaratis that there should be no home or office or complex that is left out from hoisting the tricolour.”

He also appealed to the state government to help make the event successful. Shah said the tricolour flags will be made available to people through e-commerce websites, the state government, cooperative bodies and post offices. “Be it the poorest of the poor or the biggest industrialist or government employee or social worker, everyone should hoist the tricolour at their homes and participate in ‘Rashtra Bhakti’ (patriotism),” he reiterated.