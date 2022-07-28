scorecardresearch
Politicians should stop distributing liquor during polls: Alpesh

Thakor said this while interacting with media persons after meeting the families affected by the hooch tragedy in Rojid village of Botad district Wednesday.

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar |
July 28, 2022 1:32:03 am
BJP leader Alpesh Thakor (File)

After at least 42 people died in a hooch tragedy in Botad district and adjoining areas, BJP leader Alpesh Thakor Wednesday said that politicians who win elections by distributing liquor cannot stop the liquor menace in the state and that the latter will have to stop distributing liquor during elections. Thakor also demanded compensation for kin of the victims.

Thakor, who is known for his campaigns promoting de-addiction under the banner of Gujarat Kshatriya Thakor Sena (GKTS), was elected an MLA as a Congress MLA in 2017 Assembly elections. However, later he had resigned from the party and as its MLA to join BJP. Later, he contested a by-election from Radhanpur constituency as BJP candidate, but lost.

After visiting the victims of the hooch tragedy, Thakor said, “Politicians are also responsible (for such tragedies). Because politicians too should inform the system and come forward if such an activity (illegal sale of liquor) is on in their area. Corrupt officials and corrupt (political) leaders are involved in such activities.”

Thakor sought strict implementation of prohibition law in the state.

He said, “Those who win elections by distributing liquor cannot get the liquor prohibition implemented. (Political) Leaders too will have to learn that they need to stop distributing liquor during elections. It does not matter if one loses elections because of that…I too have lost election, but I have never distributed liquor and will never do that…This I am talking about very limited people.”

“If we talk about honest officials, then along with that (political) leaders too will have to remain honest. It is also a reality that when some honest official tries to stop this (illegal sale of liquor), then (at times) political people having influence do make recommendations,” Thakor added.

When asked about Thakor’s statement, spokesperson of Gujarat government and senior minister Jitu Vaghani said that he was not aware of it and cannot comment without knowing the context in which it was made.

