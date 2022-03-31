Police start training for volunteers to prevent crime against women

In the wake of recent incidents of crimes against women in the state, the Gujarat Police’s CID Crime department has initiated a training for its 1,100 ”Friends for Women and Children” (FFWC) volunteers who have been tasked with spreading awareness regarding laws for women and to also be the “eyes and ears” of the police

Led by the Director General of Police Women’s Cell of Gujarat Police, the 1,100 volunteers have been appointed under the state government’s community policing initiative “Suraksha Setu”.

“We have 1,100 FFWC volunteers working to assist us in cases of crime against women and children, human trafficking, and missing children. Recently, a capacity-building exercise of the volunteers was carried out by various organisations dedicated towards the cause of child and women’s safety. The objective of the training was to spread awareness of various laws which protect women including various articles of the Constitution and sections under the Indian penal code and CRPC… The volunteers have been given ID cards by CID Crime and access to a mobile application where they can report to senior police officials,” said Anil Pratham, DGP, Women Cell, Gujarat Police.

The training comes after the murder of a 19-year-old woman in Vadodara and 21-year-old woman in Surat for allegedly refusing proposal by accused men.

As per the Crime in India 2020 report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Gujarat registered 8,028 cases of crime against women, which was a decline compared to 8,799 in 2019. The chargesheet rate for crime against women in Gujarat was 94.6 per cent, the second-highest in India. Among the 8,028 cases, seven were of rape and murder, seven were dowry murders, 299 were abetting the suicide of women, 12 were acid attacks on women, 603 of kidnapping or abduction, 486 of rape, 852 for assault to outrage modesty.

“Similarly, we are also reaching out to tribal districts to counsel women at panchayat level regarding crimes faced by them especially public humiliation by mob so that they are aware of their rights,” added Pratham.

Rishabh Sharma from Epitome Edu Services told The Indian Express that his organisation has conducted meetings in 15 tribal-dominant districts.

“We have also tied up with the Tribal Development Department to hold counselling with women at panchayat level so that they are aware of the prevention of sexual harassment (POSH) act and how to report crime in confidential manner,” said Sharma.