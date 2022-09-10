Six police inspectors transferred in Gujarat’s Vadodara

Vadodara police commissioner Shamsher Singh has transferred six police inspectors in the city days after seven personnel of Makarpura police station, including police inspector V N Mahida, were suspended for alleged dereliction of duty in a gambling case. Senior officials of the city police said the orders were part of “usual transfers”.

V R Vaniya, police inspector (PI) of Gotri station, will take charge of Makarpura station in place of Mahida, while M K Gurjar has been appointed as the PI at Gotri police station.

Other Reads | Gujarat ATS and DRI seize heroin worth Rs. 200 cr at Kolkata port

Police inspector J I Patel of the traffic department, who was in charge of Chhani police station and was awaiting a regular posting, has been appointed as the PI at Chhani while police inspectors C R Jadav of Navapura, V K Desai of Karelibaug and H L Ahir of Manjalpur, have been transferred to Karelibaug, Manjalpur and Navapura police stations, respectively.

Last week, DCP (Zone-III) suspended police inspector Mahida and six other personnel after a preliminary inquiry revealed that the officers had indulged in grave “omission and negligence” in a recent case of gambling filed at the police station.