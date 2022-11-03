‘Police excess’: Gujarat govt pays Rs 6 lakh to four persons

The Gujarat government has paid compensation of Rs 6 lakh to four persons of Dhandhuka in Ahmedabad district for atrocities committed on them by police while implicating them in five criminal cases and extracting their confessional statements.

In October, the state government made a statement in this regard before the Gujarat High Court (HC) after an inquiry ordered by the court prima facie concluded “police excess”.

The HC action came while acting on a petition moved by four victims —Mansukh Kumarkhaniya, Rasik Kumarkhaniya, Mina Kumarkhaniya and Rina Kumarkhaniya — seeking compensation and action against erring police officers for misusing power and violating their fundamental rights.

Mansukh and Rasik are brothers; Mina is Mansukh’s wife and Rina is Rasik’s wife. They belong to the Devipujak community.

The four were first arrested in February 2015 by police sub-inspector Rajendra Karmatiya, in connection with a case of robbery registered with Dhandhuka police station of Ahmedabad district that he was investigating. As an order of the HC records, the only material available against the petitioners was their confession.

Based on the confessional statements of the four, another four offences reported from the region of the year 2013 and 2014 were also stated to be solved by the police. In three of those cases, chargesheets were submitted against the petitioners.

In the fourth case of murder and robbery registered with Barwala police station, the investigating officer submitted a report before a magisterial court (under section 169 of the Code of Criminal Procedure) to discharge the petitioners. The report, recorded by the HC, mentioned that the petitioners confessed to have committed the alleged crimes “on account of excessive torture by police”.

The report also contained certificates issued by the Medical Officer of the Community Health Center, Barwala, clearly revealing numerous injuries sustained by the petitioners, more particularly on account of torture by police. The certificates were of the same period during which the petitioners had been first apprehended.

Following the report of Barwala police’s investigating officer, the magisterial court had released the petitioners. In four other cases also, the petitioners were acquitted by the trial court.

Acting on a petition by the Kumarkhaniyas, a single judge bench of HC presided over by Justice Nikhil Kariel, in March this year, ordered Inspector General of Police (Ahmedabad Range) to get an inquiry done “to fix responsibilities for police excess upon the applicants”.

Before ordering the inquiry, the court also called an earlier inquiry by senior police officers of the level of Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) (Ahmedabad district) a “sham”.

“…this Court is of the prima facie opinion that this is a clear case of extreme excess by the concerned police authorities and whereas even senior officers of the level of DySP and SP, who were supposed to hold an impartial inquiry, have just conducted a sham inquiry may be in order to protect their subordinates,” the court observed in an order dated March 16, 2022.

“The petitioners appear to be victims on account of their birth in a particular community…,” the court observed adding that the fact that they were earning a living by way of an honest occupation was not at all considered by the officers.

The court also asked the state government as to why “exemplary compensation” should not be directed to be paid to the petitioners.

The inquiry was conducted by Anand District Superintendent of Police, Ajit Rajian who fixed prima facie responsibility of police excess on sub-inspector Karmatiya. On October 20, the court disposed of the petition after recording that the state government had suspended Karmatiya from service while intending “to take up disciplinary proceedings” against him.

The court also recorded the public prosecutor’s statement that the state government had fixed compensation of Rs 6 lakh in total for the four petitioners and the amount of Rs 3 lakh each has been deposited in the bank accounts of Mina Kumarkhaniya and Rina Kumarkhaniya.