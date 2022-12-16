scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

POCSO convict who jumped parole a year ago held from Odisha

As per an order of the Gujarat High Court, he was granted a 14 days parole from September 10 to September 25, 2021.

Ranjit alias Pappu Manoranjan Behra, is a convict in a 2018 POCSO case at the Jambughoda police station of Panchmahal district
The Vadodara city Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) on Friday nabbed a convict in a Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) case, who had jumped parole from the Vadodara Central Jail in September 2021.

In a statement on Friday, the DCB said that the accused, Ranjit alias Pappu Manoranjan Behra, is a convict in a 2018 POCSO case at the Jambughoda police station of Panchmahal district. Following his conviction and sentencing, Behra was serving his term in the Vadodara Central Jail.

“As per an order of the Gujarat High Court, he was granted a 14 days parole from September 10 to September 25, 2021. However, the accused jumped parole and did not return… the Crime Branch’s parole and furlough squad launched a search for the accused… Based on human intelligence, the team learned that the convict was hiding in a remote village in Odisha,” the statement said.

Officials of the DCB’s parole furlough squad, masquerading as local residents, nabbed the accused from Kankai village in Baleshwar village of Odisha.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 08:52:44 pm
Live Blog

