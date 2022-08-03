PM’s Sabarmati Riverfront event deferred

August 3, 2022 2:25:38 am
An event to showcase 7,500 Ambar Charkha at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad that was to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 7 has been postponed owing to unknown reasons.
The event is now likely to be held after getting a new date from the Centre, said Minister of State for Cottage Indusries (independent charge) Jagdish Panchal.
The event was to be held jointly by the Gujarat government and the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on August 7 to celebrate National Handloom Day. Sources said that 7,500 Ambar Charkha were to be showcased at the event with weavers weaving them. It was to be addressed by PM Modi.
