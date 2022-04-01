PMGSY in 2020-21: Gujarat failed to spend 54 pc of money for building roads

Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in 2020-’21, the Gujarat government cut down the length of roads by one-third and failed to spent 54 per cent of the money released for building rural roads, states the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in its latest report tabled in the state legislature Thursday.

In the report on state finances, the CAG pointed out that the Union Ministry of Rural Development had allocated Rs 600 crore (Rs 360 crore and Rs 240 crore as central and state share, respectively) to Gujarat, with physical target of 700 kilometres of road.

Introduced in 2000, PMGSY is a central scheme for building rural roads with contribution ratio of 60:40 by the central and state governments, respectively. The implementing agency of the scheme in Gujarat is Gujarat State Rural Road Development Agency (GSRRDA).

“However, GSRRDA requested the ministry to revise the annual target of Gujarat from Rs 600 crore to Rs 200 crore and road length from Rs 700 kilometer to 200 kilometres,” CAG stated in the chapter on budgetary management.

“Audit observed that budget provisions was made for Rs 100 crore only (Rs 60 crore and Rs 40 crore as central and state share respectively) which is neither based on the target fixed by the Ministry of Rural Development nor as per target sought by GSRRDA itself,” the report observed.

CAG pointed out that even after reducing the target by one-third, Gujarat failed to spent 54 per cent of the released funds. “The department released Rs 79.07 crore and Rs 57.72 crore as central and state share respectively to GSRRDA for implementation of scheme during 2020-’21. Of this, Rs 71.89 crore was unspent,” it added.

The CAG observations come as Congress MLAs complained of poor condition of rural roads during the ongoing budget session and compared it with those in Bihar.