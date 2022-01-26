PM: With ECI’s powers, our election process a benchmark for many countries

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has got powers that are not with the election commissions of many democratic countries in the world, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, adding India’s Election Commission and its election process is a benchmark for many countries.

Addressing the Page Committee members of Gujarat BJP and other party workers across the country from NaMo App, the PM also said that every constitutional body in India has always protected the dignity of the Election Commission of India.

Congratulating the people on the occasion of National Voters’ Day, Modi said, “It was this day — on January 25, 1950 — that the Election Commission of India was established… therefore, today is being celebrated as National Voters’ Day. There is one more noteworthy thing… In India, the establishment of Election Commission was done a day before the country became a republic.”

“It was because the makers of our Constitution had given a lot of attention on one aspect. They knew that a live democracy is only possible when there is impartial and strong election process. From 1950 till today, the Election Commission has proved its significance. (It has) continuously increased the dignity of faith put in them (Election Commission) by the makers of the Constitution,” Modi said.

Pointing out that India is among those countries in the world where the Election Commission can issue notice to people and transfer officers, Modi said, “Such powers are not available even with the election commissions of many democratic countries… our election process is like a benchmark for many countries. Today as chairman of Association of World Election Bodies, India is sharing its experience with many countries of the world.”

Every constitutional body of the country has protected the dignity of the Election Commission of India, the PM said, adding, “It is a matter of satisfaction that every constitutional body of India has protected the dignity of Election Commission. Whether it is any political party, it has always followed the order of Election Commission. Our courts, up to the Supreme Court, too, have always supported the Election Commission. They have ensured that there is no impediment in compliance of Election Commission’s orders and in election processes.”

Modi also called upon the people of India, academicians and experts to continue discussion on “One Nation, One Voters List” and “One Nation, One Election”.

“We can get the nectar only after churning. This discussion should not discontinue. Discussion should continue and it is indeed the best way in a democracy. I would like it that the intellectuals and those active in country’s politics come forward on the subject,” Modi said.

The PM also mentioned the disadvantages of holding elections separately in the states. “Owing to separate voters list and elections every few months, the speed of development and various decisions related to development get affected,” he said.

Urging people, specially page committee members of the BJP, to make sure that the voting percentage in their respective areas increase, Modi said that on the 75th anniversary of independence, the Page Committee and booth committee members should resolve to ensure 75 per cent voting in every election in their areas.

Laying special emphasis on fight against malnutrition, Modi said that if we ensure today that each child is healthy, then India can emerge as a healthy country in 2047 while celebrating 100 years of independence.

The PM also asked the page committee members to join maximum people from their pages (of voters’ list) with BJP’s micro donation campaign. He said that the workers should get maximum participation of people in it even if people donate small amount of Rs 5. He said people’s participation is important and not the amount.

The PM also interacted with eight BJP workers from different parts of Gujarat over telephone. He discussed various developmental works of the concerned regions during the telephonic conversation with them.

Gujarat Chief Minsiter Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil also joined the PM’s interaction through the NaMo App.