PM to visit Gujarat on April 19, 20; to attend WHO event in Jamnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar on April 19.

The event, which will also see the presence of WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus, is among the four public functions the Prime Minister is scheduled to attend during his two-day visit to Gujarat on April 19 and 20.

This will be PM Modi’s second visit in about a month’s time to his home state, which is heading to Assembly polls in December. Earlier on March 11-12, the PM was in Gujarat during which he attended a number of public functions. On the morning of April 19, PM Modi will attend a public function to inaugurate a new dairy plant of Banas Dairy at Sanadar village of Deodar taluka in Banaskantha. The plant will have a capacity of 50 lakh litre of milk and is built at the cost of Rs 400 crore.

The PM will also inaugurate some other initiatives of the dairy, including a community radio – Dudh Vani – devoted to the livestock community.

From the same venue, PM Modi will also address a gathering of around 1.5 lakh women from different milk cooperatives.

The PM will then proceed to Jamnagar to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the WHO centre. Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Director Professor Anup Thakar said this will be the first WHO global centre to be established in India. He added that the Union government will invest USD 250 million in the centre. It is expected to be completed by 2024.

On April 20, Modi will inaugurate a three-day conference – Global Innovation and Investment Summit in AYUSH – at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. The inaugural ceremony will be attended by the WHO director-general as well.

The event is also expected to be attended by Mahendra Munjapara, Union Minister of State of Ayush and Women and Child Development, and Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping and Waterways. The tentative itinerary of the three-day summit lists the digital launch of Ayush Export Promotion Council and ICT initiatives on April 20 along with the release of a comic ‘Professor Ayushman’.

In another function on April 20, Modi will inaugurate or lay the foundation stone of various development works in Dahod.

Gujarat Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar Friday chaired a meeting with top officials of the district administration and police of Dahod to oversee the preparations for the visit of PM Modi.

District Collector Harshit Gosavi apprised Kumar about the preparations underway for the event. Kumar also took stock of the development works that PM Modi is likely to inaugurate. Panchmahal Collector Sujal Mayatra and Secretary in charge of Dahod District Rajkumar Beniwal were also present at the meeting.

Gosavi told The Indian Express that PM Modi will inaugurate 17 completed development projects in the district, including five for the Dahod Smart City Project, and also lay foundation stones for 17 upcoming development works.

“The PM will inaugurate five projects of Dahod Smart City worth Rs 335 crore, in addition to an Rs 890 crore water supply project called the Southern Area Scheme. He will also inaugurate a Rs 450-crore project of Zydus Medical College and hostel as well as works from the DRDA and the forest department. Additionally, he will also lay the foundation stone for 17 projects worth Rs 592 crore,” Gosavi said.

He said the event is scheduled to be held at the Kharod village ground about nine kilometres from the headquarters in Dahod town.