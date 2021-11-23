PM to inaugurate 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat on Jan 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 10th edition of the biennial Vibrant Gujarat summit to be held in Gandhinagar from January 10 to 12, 2022, which was put off in January 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The PM will address two important round-table conferences on January 10 – the first with leaders of global financial institutions and the second with 15 Russian Governors.

To be held on the theme of “From Atmanirbhar Gujarat to Atmanirbhar Bharat”, the summit, compared to the earlier nine editions “is one of the biggest events to happen in Gujarat after the Covid outbreak and will be held under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Secondly, despite having less time for preparations, this edition of the Vibrant Summit will be bigger that the previous summits”, said Rajiv Kumar Gupta, additional chief secretary, industries and mines department.

The Gujarat government will send delegations and organise Vibrant Gujarat roadshows in more than seven countries, including those in the Middle East and Europe, as well as in six states, including Uttar Pradesh, which had done better than Gujarat in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) rankings in 2019.

The state government is planning the overseas roadshows at a time when Covid cases in countries such as Germany, United States, Netherlands and France are on the rise. There are fewer Covid cases in countries such as Japan and United Kingdom. The roadshows promoting the summit will be held in December.

“Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will visit Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other countries in the Middle East tentatively on December 8-9. He will lead the roadshows and meet important businessmen and officials,” said Rajiv Kumar Gupta, additional chief secretary, industries and mines department. “One team is headed to the US, while another team is headed to Germany, the Netherlands, the UK and France. A third team is going to Japan,” he added.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Global Trade Show on January 10 morning, before inaugurating the summit at 2 pm. More than 28,500 MoUs are expected to be signed in the run up to the three-day event, where the big and important MoUs will be signed every Monday till the Vibrant Gujarat event, said Gupta.

On Monday, the first batch of Vibrant Gujarat MoUs were signed in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at Gandhinagar. These 20 MoUs worth Rs 24,185.22 crore promising to create 36,925 jobs, were signed with Indo Asia in Rajula (Amreli district), Kiri Industries in Dahej GIDC in Bharuch district, Indian oil Corporation at Kandla and other GIDCs, Colourtex India Pvt Ltd in Saykha GIDC (Bharuch district) and Meghmani Organics in Dahej.

“The first roadshow will be held in New Delhi on November 25 and will be chaired by CM Patel,” Gupta said. The second roadshow will be held in Mumbai on December 2, followed by similar roadshows in Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyder-abad. “The ministers and secretaries of the state government will lead these roadshows,” he added.

On the countries that will partner with the state for the Vibrant Gujarat summit, Gupta said, “We have informed 15-20 countries through diplomatic channels and many have confirmed. In any circumstances, the number of partner countries will be more than last time.” The official, however, did not reveal the names of the countries that have confirmed the participation.

More than 16 countries had partnered with Gujarat for the 2019 edition of the summit. However, both the US and the UK backed out then. While the US said it wanted to associate only with the Union government, the UK cited unsatisfactory commercial outcomes from the past Vibrant summits.

On January 11, the focus of discussions will be GatiShakti scheme, Make in India and on 13 Production Linked Investment (PLI) schemes. A big conference for MSMEs and a roadshow will be held on January 11 on helipad grounds at Gandhinagar. On the concluding day on January 12, discussions will focus on block chain technologies and artificial intelligence. “A number of international and national businessmen will attend the event,” he added.

In the run-up to the summit, the state government will hold 10 pre-Vibrant events from December 1. “International seminars and workshops will be held on health, textiles, education and exports. These events will be held till January 9,” he added.

One of the important pre-Vibrant events at GIFT City will focus on start-ups. “This will be the biggest such event to be held for start-ups in the country,” he said.