PM Modi to inaugurate railway projects worth Rs 16,300 cr in Vadodara

On his visit to Vadodara on June 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate railway projects worth Rs 16,369 crore, including laying the foundation stone of the new building of the National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI) which is being rechristened as the Bharatiya Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya and will officially be declared a central university. Modi will also launch the Chief Ministers’ Matrushakti Yojana from Vadodara’s Leprosy Ground.

The Prime Minister is first scheduled to visit the Kalika Mata temple in Panchmahal district’s Pavagadh and hoist the saffron flag (dhwajarohan) on the shikhara of the newly renovated temple premises which, according to the trust, will be the first ‘religious flag hoisting’ at the temple in centuries. Modi will inaugurate the temple premises, renovated at a cost of Rs 121 crore, under the aegis of the Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board,

The renovations include a campus with a capacity for over 2,000 devotees, a widened stairway to the temple, gold plating of the kalash, garbhagriha and the shikhara done at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore as well as installation of elevators (for which tendering process is underway). The trust is also in the process of building a dormitory for visitors at a cost of Rs 12 crore and a dining hall with a capacity to serve meals to 400 devotees simultaneously.

From Pavagadh, Modi will arrive in Vadodara and head directly to the Leprosy Ground as the original plan for a road show from the airport has been cancelled due to security reasons. At the Leprosy Ground, he will inaugurate projects and lay foundation stones for 18 projects of the Indian Railways worth Rs 16,369 crore, including the renaming of the NRTI to Bharatiya Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (BGSV).

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the new, modern building of the BGSV in Vadodara, the country’s first railway university, that will come up near the Pratap Vilas Palace. According to a release from the government, Modi will inaugurate five railway projects worth Rs 10,746 crore and lay foundation stones of 13 projects pegged at Rs 5,620 crore, including the Rs 571-crore BGSV building.

“National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI) set up as per the vision of PM Modi in 2018 will be rechristened Bharatiya Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya and also be accorded the status of a Central University at the same event. As part of the Gati Shakti movement, PM Modi has given an impetus to infrastructure projects,” the statement said.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Rs 7250 crore Palanpur-Madar dedicated freight corridor and flag-off of the Botad-Ahmedabad passenger train after gauge conversion. In addition, he will also flag off passenger trains between Lunidhar-Deesa and Palanpur-Radhanpur. Modi will lay the foundation stone for the locomotive repair depot located at Gandhidham and the redevelopment projects of Surat, Udhna, Somnath, and Sabarmati railway stations. The Prime Minister will also perform the virtual ground-breaking for the gauge conversion of railway lines between Vijapur-Ambaliyasan, Nadiad-Petlad, Kadi-Katosan, Aadraj Moti-Vijapur, Jambusar-Samni, Petlad-Bhadran and Himmatnagar-Khedbrahma.

The PM will also launch the Chief Minister Matrushakti Yojana (MMY), which will provide women with nutritious meals for 1,000 days starting from the first trimester of pregnancy in order to improve the health of mothers and newborns in the state.